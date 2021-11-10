Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
News

Fatal Shooter Suspect ID'd, Police In Central PA Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Christian Galarza-Rodriguez and Selvin H. McEwan
Christian Galarza-Rodriguez and Selvin H. McEwan Photo Credit: York City police/Facebook- Selvin McEwan

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who is thought to have shot and killed Selvin McEwan during a domestic dispute, according York City police.

Selvin H. McEwan Jr., 30, of York, was shot at his home in the 200 block of East Poplar Street of York on Sunday at approximately 5:13 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

McEwan was identified by the coroner who's reported stated the shooting is believed to have occurred during a domestic incident, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

York City police have obtained a homicide warrant for the arrest of Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 36, of York, in connection with the fatal shooting of McEwan.

In addition to the homicide charge, he is wanted as a "Person not to possess a firearm Reckless endangerment," and for two misdemeanor charges for recklessly endangering another person, as stated by police and on court documents.

Galarza-Rodriguez has a history of harassment, assault and illegal drug manufacturing and distribution offenses, according to court documents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:.

  • Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
  • York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204
  • York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219

