Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: TRIBUTE: Community Mourns Sudden Loss Of Downingtown Football Star
News

Ex-Con Shot To Death In Street ID'd By York County Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Ashanti Morgan's mugshots in 2019.
Ashanti Morgan's mugshots in 2019. Photo Credit: York PD

An ex-convict was shot in York, according to the York County coroner and city police.

Ashanti Morgan, 20 of the 900 block of Belaire Lane, York City was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner.

York City Police were called to the 500 block of McKenzie Street for a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m.

The coroner confirmed the death, notified the next of kin and scheduled an autopsy at Lehigh Valley hospital.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of the autopsy.

Morgan was a convict who previous was charged with felonies for robbery, theft, fleeing and many more related charges.

At his last probation hearing he was ordered to receive a Mental Health evaluation and complete a "Thinking For A Change Program" before release, according to court documents.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

  • Email Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
  • York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204
  • York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.