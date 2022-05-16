Ex-Con Dad Wanted On Warrants In Two PA Counties Nabbed For Fleeing From Police

A former convict from central Pennsylvania who chased a woman with a knife after abandoning his children in a car, has been arrested a year after a police pursuit, authorities say.

Dashan Omar Andino, 32, of York, was wanted on multiple charges, in both Dauphin and York counties when he was arrested on Thursday, May 12, according to police and court records.

Andino was arrested on a warrant issued for fleeing from the police in June 2021, according to a release by West Manchester Township police.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison on charges related to drug manufacturing and possession in April 2022, court records show.

His bail is set at $27,500 total, $25,000 for the drugs charges, and $2,500 for the fleeing incident, according to his latest court dockets.

His preliminary hearing for the drug charges has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner at 3 p.m. on May 26 and his fleeing hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Keith L. Albright at 2:30 p.m. on June 27, as stated on his court dockets.

Andino is infamously known for holding a knife to the neck of the mother of his children when they were toddlers and were locked in a car alone, before sending police on a chase in 2019, according to Northern York County Regional police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.