Ex-Baltimore Police Officer Who Allegedly Faked Her Death In Ukraine Nabbed For PA Retail Theft

A former Baltimore police officer— who allegedly faked her death in Ukraine to avoid going to trial over her false accusations of being sexually assaulted by a Pennsylvania state police officer in an apparent attempt to not be convicted for retail theft— has been arrested yet again for retail theft, authorities say.

Oksana Olkesandrivna Brown, 47, of Dallastown, was previously sentenced to serve two years probation, 50 hours of community service, and was banned from the Shrewsbury Township Walmart after she was convicted of stealing $30 worth of merchandise in 2018, court records show.

Brown claimed she was sexually assaulted by a Pennsylvania state trooper while the warrant to arrest her for her Walmart theft was being— but a dashcam captured the entire encounter, ultimately showing she had lied.

Police charged her with filing a false report of an assault and unsworn falsification to authorities less than a month after her sentencing for theft.

But while on probation she took out a life insurance policy and traveled to Ukraine, where he husband reported her dead of poisoning to the U.S. Department of State on Oct. 27, 2019, a death certificate was issued, and she was supposedly buried in Ukraine. Multiple local news outlets, including York Daily Record, reported her death.

When the insurance examiner learned of her probation and criminal charges, her husband withdrew his request for the policy payout, York County officials said at the time. Three days later Brown’s attorney, informed York County District Attorney his client is alive— it is still unknown how her attorney discovered that she was not dead.

Brown soon confirmed she was alive by emailing the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to reinstate her passport.

The charges against her over the falsely reported sexual assault were quickly refiled and she is scheduled in plea court before President Judge Maria Musti Cook at 10 a.m. June 7, 2022.

In the meantime, her previously mentioned retail theft tendencies have apparently reappeared. She is now accused of stealing $154.86 worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s located at 1175 Carlisle Road around 4 p.m. on Apr. 12, according to West Manchester Township police.

For her most recent theft she was held in York County Prison through Apr. 19 when she was release on $15,000 bail, and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Keith L. Albright at 2 p.m. June 6, according to her most recent court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.