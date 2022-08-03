Contact Us
Dump Truck Rollover On Bridge Leaves One Person Dead In Central PA: Coroner

Woodbine Road and Quiet Stream Lane in Peach Bottom Township
Woodbine Road and Quiet Stream Lane in Peach Bottom Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

One person has died after a dump truck rolled over on a bridge, authorities say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodbine Road and Quiet Stream Lane in Peach Bottom Township around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 7, according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

The driver of the dump truck "failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and rolled the truck onto the driver's side, impacting a bridge guardrail and entrapping the driver," as written in the release by the coroner's office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:52 p.m., according to the release.

Pennsylvania State police is investigating.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

