News

Drugs Found In Tractor-Trailer After Driver Fled The Scene Of Rollover On Rt 30 [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The driver of a tractor-trailer that rolled over on US Route 30-- flooding the roadway with water bottles-- fled the scene, according to police in York.

Tractor-trailer rollover along Route 30 in York.

Hellam Fire Company

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between Route 462/Hallam and Route 462/Wrightsville at the Accomac Road overpass on Monday around 1 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The driver stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Police on the scene of the rollover.

Josie Ganzermiller

A passer-by saw the rollover and ran over to see if the driver was ok. After they determined he was alright, the good samaritan went to move their vehicle-- that's when the driver fled the scene, taking off down the embankment under the overpass.

He fled with a computer, logs and various items from the cab of the truck, according to York police.

Water bottles spilled along Route 30.

Josie Ganzermiller

A used marijuana cigarette, a baggy with pills and empty beer can were found in the cab of the truck.

It took several hours for crews to cleanup the water bottles and get the tractor-trailer towed.

The debris from the crash and water bottle spillage.

Hellam Fire Company

The driver could face charges.

No one was hurt.

