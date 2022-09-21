Contact Us
'DO NOT APPROACH This Big Bird' Police Warning Following Emu Sighting In Pennsylvania

The loose emu in York County.
The loose emu in York County. Photo Credit: North Hopewell Township police

No, Bird Big did not escape from Sesame Place. But another big bird of a more exotic background has been spotted in central Pennsylvania.

An emu was seeing walking around in York County, and North Hopewell Township police are warning the public to stay away.

"This flightless, soft feathered, brown bird with a long neck can reach up to six feet tall and although it looks harmless, they can be very dangerous when provoked or they feel threatened," police caution.

"The emu can cause serious bodily injury to humans and or animals. Therefore, DO NOT APPROACH this BIG bird!!," they said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The emu was last seen in the area of Hill Street and Spruce Roads, according to the police.

This is the second Australian native exotic animal to be seen in central Pennsylvania in a week, as a kangaroo was found hidden in someone's bedroom closet after they listed it for sale on Facebook marketplace. You can read more about that here.

