Deer Gets Trapped In Oil Pit In York County After Surviving Crash [Photos]

A white-tailed doe was rescued from an oil change pit in Hanover on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania State Game Commission.

Bryan Smith, manager of Costa Oil and employee Preston Kramer called Hanover Borough police after a customer saw a deer in the building located in the 200 block of York Street around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

The white-tailed doe had bolted across morning traffic, a customer told police.

The white-tailed doe spotted in the oil-change pit of Costa Oil. Preston Kramer

The doe was standing in an 8-foot-deep oil-change pit, according to local police-- who reached out to the State Game Commission for assistance.

She was tranquilized before she could be evaluated.

A game commissioners tranquilizing the deer. Preston Kramer

The doe exhibited injuries including blunt-force trauma, bruising and blood coming from her mouth-- leading the game commissioners to believe she had been hit by a car.

The commissioners ruled her injuries were untreatable so she was put down at the scene.

Although this is an usual situation, it is the second time one of the commissioners has been called to address a deer stuck in an oil pit in Hanover.

