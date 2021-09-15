Deadly Crash Victim ID-ED By Pennsylvania State Police

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in York County, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Scott Lee Dinger, 62, of Newmanstown, died at Reading Hospital on Tuesday night.

Dinger was traveling southbound on his motorcycle in the area of 113 Richland Road when he "failed to properly negotiate a curve and crossed into northbound traffic," police said.

Dinger was hit by a pickup truck operated by Michael R. McCrea, 34, of Robesonia.

Dinger and his motorcycle came to rest in a farm field along the northbound side of the road.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

McCrea was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to police.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No charges have been filed at the time of publishing.

Dinger was a roofing technical advisor at Temco Incorporated, according to his LinkedIn.

His obituary has been posted by Clauser Funeral Home but no funeral or memorial services information has been listed.

You can arrange to send flowers or leave a message of condolence on the funeral home website here.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.