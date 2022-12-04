Contact Us
'Dangerous' Shooter On The Run After Shots Fired Into Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 38-year-old man is wanted after he shot into a central Pennsylvania home on Monday night, police say.

Penn Township police were called to the shooting the 1st Block of Alabaster Run in Hanover shortly after 6 p.m. Apr. 11, according to a release by the department.

Following an investigation, police identified Tavon D. Carr of Hanover as the shooter.

He is accused of using a handgun to fire into occupied home multiple times before fleeing, according to the release.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to the police.

Carr is wanted on a warrant for charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and reckless endangerment.   

Carr is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on Carr’s whereabouts is asked to call Penn Township police at 717-637-8751, or their local police department.

