Dad Found With Child Porn, Police In York County Say

A 31-year-old dad has been arrested after police conducted a warranted search of his home and found child pornography on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Myles Andrew Howell, 31, of Manchester's home was found to have numerous images and videos containing child pornography, according to the Newberry Township police.

Howell is a father according to his social media which now has comments from community members calling him a "pedo."

In a recent creepy social media update, he changed his bio on Facebook to read, "New Year's Resolution: Self Love Awareness, and being comfortable in one's own body!! 💚"

Howell has been charged with six felonies for Sexual Abuse of Children - Photograph, Video, Etc. Sexual Acts.

Howell has been held in the York County Prison with his bail set at $15,000.00. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Goss on Feb. 1, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.

