A man in Cumberland County has died from a skull fracture sustained while cutting down trees, according to the York County coroner.

Craig Metzger, 59 of Gardner, has died four days after he was hit by a tree limb at his home in the 200 block of Peach Glen Round.

His official cause of death is subdural hematoma from a skull fracture.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

