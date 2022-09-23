Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police

A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.

State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m.

It is unclear if the injuries the cow suffered were due to a gunshot wound, the police say.

There is state game land near to the farm, but it is unclear if that is connected to this incident.

Posey Road is a cross street of Furnance Road where an Amish family died in a crash on Friday, July 29.

The York County game warden is investigating this shooting. Daily Voice reached out to the game commission on Friday, Sept. 23 but did not immediately hear back.

A pregnant buffalo was shot in Erie on July 15, and the shooter remains at large even though a reward was offered.

