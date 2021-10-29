Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Coroner IDs York County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Sherman and East Main streets in York.
The intersection of Sherman and East Main streets in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The York County coroner’s office has released the identification and other details in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Daniel Martinez Diaz, 36, of the 1100 block of Eberts Lane in Springettsbury Township, died at the scene of a crash on Thursday night, according to the coroner.

The crash occurred when Diaz was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into an occupied vehicle at the intersection at Sherman and East Main streets around 10:30 p.m., as Daily Voice reported based on a previously released coroner’s report.

Diaz’s death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma and has been ruled an accident by the coroner.

He was declared deceased at 11:11 p.m. and there will be no autopsy, according to the updated report.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the vehicle flipped over, the coroner said.

The condition of the driver has not been released by officials as of Friday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.