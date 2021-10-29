Coroner IDs York County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

The York County coroner’s office has released the identification and other details in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Daniel Martinez Diaz, 36, of the 1100 block of Eberts Lane in Springettsbury Township, died at the scene of a crash on Thursday night, according to the coroner.

The crash occurred when Diaz was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into an occupied vehicle at the intersection at Sherman and East Main streets around 10:30 p.m., as Daily Voice reported based on a previously released coroner’s report.

Diaz’s death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma and has been ruled an accident by the coroner.

He was declared deceased at 11:11 p.m. and there will be no autopsy, according to the updated report.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the vehicle flipped over, the coroner said.

The condition of the driver has not been released by officials as of Friday afternoon.

