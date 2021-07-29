Coroner ID's Man Shot In York As Teenage Basketball Player

The York County Coroner has indentified the man who was found dead early Wednesday morning in York.

Image Greer, 19, of the 500 block of West Market Street in York City, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was found dead in the 200 block of Green Street in York City at 12:40 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death and his family has been notified.

Image Greer. Facebook- Image Greer

Greer was local basketball player who loved playing and watching the sport, according to his Facebook.

He was a 2020 graduate of the Adult and Continuing Education Center at York County School of Technology and an employee of the local Ralph Lauren.

The investigation into Greer's shooting death is ongoing.

