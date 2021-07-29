Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Coroner ID's Man Shot In York As Teenage Basketball Player

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Image Greer.
Image Greer. Photo Credit: Facebook- Image Greer

The York County Coroner has indentified the man who was found dead early Wednesday morning in York.

Image Greer, 19, of the 500 block of West Market Street in York City, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was found dead in the 200 block of Green Street in York City at 12:40 a.m.

An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death and his family has been notified.

Image Greer.

Facebook- Image Greer

Greer was local basketball player who loved playing and watching the sport, according to his Facebook.

He was a 2020 graduate of the Adult and Continuing Education Center at York County School of Technology and an employee of the local Ralph Lauren.

The investigation into Greer's shooting death is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.