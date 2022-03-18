Coroner ID's Man Killed In Central PA Fire

A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in central Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, according to a release by the coroner's office.

Emergency crews were first called a house fire with entrapment in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, Paradise Township, around 4:30 p.m. on Mar. 18, according to dispatchers.

Richard Bowersox was found inside the residence, and despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:17 p.m., according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

Northern York County regional police and the Pennsylvania state police fire marshal continue to investigate.

