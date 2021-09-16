Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Maryland Assistant Attorney General Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Central Pennsylvania
News

Coroner ID'S Man Ejected, Hit By Passing Cars On I-83 In York

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Naifess Giddings
Naifess Giddings Photo Credit: Facebook- Naifess Giddings

The victim of a rollover crash, involving an ejection which threw a man into oncoming traffic, has been identified by the York County coroner.

Naifees Giddings-Page, 26, of Harrisburg (previously of York and Philadelphia), was driving Monday on I-83 north in Conewago Township when he hit the right barrier, crossing both lanes of traffic and striking the left median barrier wall, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Giddings-Page’s car rolled while he was being ejected, which is how he was tossed into opposing traffic.

He was hit by oncoming cars before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

He was declared deceased at 9:05 p.m. as Daily Voice previously reported.

No one else was in Giddings-Page’s car at the time. No other injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes of I-83 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner has been ruled accidental.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but routine toxicology tests will be completed.

Giddings-Pages attended Frankford High School.

He is survived by his ex-wife and son, according to his Facebook.

Information on his funeral and memorial services has not been released at the time of publishing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.