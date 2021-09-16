Coroner ID'S Man Ejected, Hit By Passing Cars On I-83 In York

The victim of a rollover crash, involving an ejection which threw a man into oncoming traffic, has been identified by the York County coroner.

Naifees Giddings-Page, 26, of Harrisburg (previously of York and Philadelphia), was driving Monday on I-83 north in Conewago Township when he hit the right barrier, crossing both lanes of traffic and striking the left median barrier wall, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Giddings-Page’s car rolled while he was being ejected, which is how he was tossed into opposing traffic.

He was hit by oncoming cars before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

He was declared deceased at 9:05 p.m. as Daily Voice previously reported.

No one else was in Giddings-Page’s car at the time. No other injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes of I-83 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner has been ruled accidental.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but routine toxicology tests will be completed.

Giddings-Pages attended Frankford High School.

He is survived by his ex-wife and son, according to his Facebook.

Information on his funeral and memorial services has not been released at the time of publishing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.