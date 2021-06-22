Coroner IDs Dad Shot Dead On Father's Day In York

The York County Coroner has identified the 33-year-old man who was shot on Sunday.

Wilmar Santos-Batista died from his injuries at WellSpan York hospital at 3:14 a.m., according to the coroner.

The shooting he was involved in at the 500 block of West Market Street remains under investigation, as Daily Voice previously reported.

His sister Ana has started a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral cost.

The campaign has achieved half of its $2,000 goal.

He is survived by his daughter Reyna.

The date of his funeral service has not been announced publicly.

His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

