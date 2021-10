A “serious motor vehicle crash" has become fatal, according to York Regional Police.

Crews were called to the crash in the 100 block of Yoe Drive on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

The coroner was called to the scene, according to the County of York Department of Emergency.

Yoe Drive was closed while police remained on the scene.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

