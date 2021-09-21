Community Raises $6K+ For Family Of York Man Who Died 20 Days After Tragic Hotel Accident

A man has died 20 days after a workplace accident, according to the York County Coroner.

Cody Wilson, 34, of Lower Windsor Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sept 19 at 7:34 a.m.

He was injured during a scaffolding collapse while working for Caretti Inc. at Yorktowne Hotel located at 48 East Market Street in York City on Aug. 31 at 1:51 p.m.

Wilson fell 50 feet resulting in injuries to his vertebrae, head and legs.

His injuries required multiple surgeries.

His friends have publicly supporting him for weeks with posts on social media:

Prayers for Cody Wilson as he heals from this horrible accident! 🙏 love you so much cuz hope all goes well with the surgerys to come ❤ Posted by Chrisy Hope Dubbs on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Everyone please keep my family in your prayers.. Cody Wilson is ICU after an accident. He is one of the best guys that I have ever known and absolutely does not deserve any of this. Posted by Dustin Donley on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

His friends are also rallying for his family by supporting a GoFundMe campaign page which is raising funds to cover the hospital and as well as support his family.

The campaign has raised over $6,900 of its $10,000 goal as on Tuesday night.

After word of his passing his community began posting about their loss, while continued calls for prayers for his family:

Rip Cody Wilson Your smile and presence will be sorely missed. I will be praying hard for his family, his friends and... Posted by Laura Meadows on Sunday, September 19, 2021

I just found out an old coworker of mine from when I was in the bricklayers union passed away today from an on the job... Posted by Wayne Kuntz on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Rip Cody Wilson . I'm so shocked by your passing. My heart aches for you ,your wife, & kids. I am thankful that you... Posted by Kristina Hartless on Sunday, September 19, 2021

I just learned a friend passed away today. I'll have a drink for him tonight. RIP Cody Wilson Posted by Tammi Bull on Saturday, September 18, 2021

His cause of death was revealed to be blunt force injuries to the Head caused by a workplace fall, and the manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner on Tuesday.

Wilson is survived by his wife Jessie, their four children, their extended family and many friends.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released at the time of publication.

His wife had taken time off work to be with him as he was recovering.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active to help his family through this difficult time.

The creator of the page posted the following message on Sunday night:

"It is with great sadness I am sharing that Cody has passed away due to his injuries from the scaffolding accident at the Yorktowne Hotel. Please continue to pray for his family and friends during this time of loss. Fly high Cody Wilson you will be missed by many."

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

