Central PA Marketplace Evacuated For Gas Leak

Jillian Pikora
Businesses in a central Pennsylvania marketplace were evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a potential gas leak, according to emergency dispatchers.

A gas leak was reported inside an optometry office located at 2553 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township around 9:50 a.m., according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

People at the scene reported a smell of gas inside of the office.

York Marketplace was evacuated as a precautionary measure until the gas company arrived, according to emergency dispatchers in York County.

The gas company secured the situation and the scene was cleared by 11:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

