Central PA Marketplace Evacuated For Gas Leak

Businesses in a central Pennsylvania marketplace were evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a potential gas leak, according to emergency dispatchers.
A gas leak was reported inside an optometry office located at 2553 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township around 9:50 a.m., according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.
People at the scene reported a smell of gas inside of the office.
York Marketplace was evacuated as a precautionary measure until the gas company arrived, according to emergency dispatchers in York County.
The gas company secured the situation and the scene was cleared by 11:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatch.
No injuries were reported.
