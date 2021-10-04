Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Central PA Gunman On Loose In Shooting That Killed 20-Year-Old Man

Jillian Pikora
East Newton Avenue in York.
East Newton Avenue in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20- year-old man died of injuries from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to York City police.

Police were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of East Poplar Street of York at approximately 5:13 p.m.

Upon arrival police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No arrests in connection to this homicide have been announced.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

