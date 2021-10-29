Car On Tracks Causes Train Derailment In York County, Officials Say

A train derailed in York County after hitting a vehicle on the tracks on Thursday, according to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech.

The train was hauling pulverized coal when it struck an unoccupied parked vehicle near Walton and Locust streets, Czech said in a statement.

The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the New Haven area, according to Cezch, although WGAL News 8 reports the crash occurred in East Manchester Township.

18 cars of the 28-car Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks— one of which overturned into the Conewago Creek, Czech said.

Newberry Township Police, along with York Haven Fire Department, responded to the scene, according to Czech.

A Harrisburg-based contractor, Miller Environmental Group, was also called to the scene for clean-up, Czech stated in the release. The group will use turbidity curtains to corral the affected water in its mitigation efforts, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

The vehicle struck by the train is owned by Norfolk Southern, according to Czech said.

It's not clear why the vehicle was on the tracks, according to Czech.

Norfolk Southern provided the following statement to WGAL News 8:

"We're grateful to report there were no injuries in last night's derailment of a part of one of our trains. Norfolk Southern crews and equipment have been on scene and additional equipment arrived this morning to help restore operations to normal as quickly and safely as possible. We'd like to thank our local partners and first responders for their quick, professional response and continued support at the scene.”

This second train derailment in York County this year, the first involved 30 cars in June, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.