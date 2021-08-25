Contact Us
York Daily Voice
DEVELOPING: Girl Reported Dead After Myerstown Building Explosion
Boy, 4, Dies In Car Parked Outside His Home In York

Jillian Pikora
Northeastern Regional Police vehicle.
Northeastern Regional Police vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook- Northeastern Regional Police

A 4-year-old boy died in a parked car in East Manchester Township on Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Dameon Erb of the 400 block of Blossom Drive, was found unresponsive in a car belonging to his family, parked outside his home around 2 p.m.

Family members discovered he was in the vehicle after they noticed he was missing from the home and were searching for him. 

The child was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:08 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 8 a.m.

It was over 80 degrees Fahrenheit, with a heat index around 90 when Erb was found, according to the National Weather Service.

53 percent of hot car deaths happen when someone forgets a child in a car, according to the US Department of Transportation. 

It is unclear how Erb ended-up alone in the turned-off, closed vehicle. 

An investigation into this incident is ongoing by Northeastern Regional police. 

No charges have been filed. 

Advice to help prevent hot car deaths is available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website

