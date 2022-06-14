Boy, 18, Drowns At Codorus State Park: Coroner

An 18-year-old boy has drown at Codorus State Park, according to the York County coroner's office.

The boy was with "a small group of young people" who had been on a walk at the park when they decided to go for a swim on Tuesday, June 14, the coroner's release states.

The boy was having difficulty swimming and went under the water, according to the release.

A park ranger was called and they called 911, and emergency responders arrived at for the water rescue at the park in West Manheim Township around 5:20 p.m., authorities say.

The boy was found deceased at 9 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech and Deputy Coroner Tressa Gee were soon called to investigate and certify the boy's death.

His cause of death was ruled a drowning and the manner was accidental. His time of death was recorded as 8:36 p.m.

Codorus State Park police continue to investigate.

