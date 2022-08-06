Contact Us
Breaking News: Amish Man Dies In Road After Teenager Flees Crash: Police
News

Boy, 13, Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Aaron Helman Jr.
Aaron Helman Jr. Photo Credit: Waynesboro police

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home, police say. 

Aaron Helman Jr. was last seen by his guardians around 4 p.m. on Monday, June 6, according to Waynesboro police. 

He is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing 110 pounds and he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants, according to the police release. 

Police have listed his sudden disappearance as a possible runaway situation.

Anyone with information on Helman Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (717) 762-2131.

