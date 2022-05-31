Contact Us
Boaters Find Drowned Man In Susquehanna River Near Three Mile Island: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
The view from North River Street near Goldsboro Marina.
The view from North River Street near Goldsboro Marina. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man died in a "drowning-related incident" in the Susquehanna River on Monday, May 31, according to a release by the coroner's office.

The York County coroner's office was called to the reported incident at Goldsboro Marina near North River Street near Three Mile Island at 6 p.m., authorities say.

Boaters spotted the man and attempted to rescue him, the release explains.

EMS was called but despite life-saving measures he was declared deceased at 5:57 p.m., according to the release.

His next of kin are being notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

