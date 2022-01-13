Beloved 31-Year-Old Father Of Four Dies Of COVID-19 On New Year’s Day In PA

A father of four who was bravely battling COVID-19 tragically passed on New Year’s Day, according to his family.

Jeffrey J. "Jeff" Teal, 31, of York, died at UPMC Memorial Hospital, according to his obituary.

His community had been praying for him to pull through, and we're sharing about the situation on social media in the week prior to his passing.

A GoFundMe campaign was also launched to help cover medical expenses, though it has now been converted into a tribute for his children.

That page raised $12,405 of a $5,000 goal, as of Thursday night.

Since his passing his wife has launched a GoFundMe campaign page to create a trust for their children.

That page has raised $2,900 of a $5,000 goal, as of Thursday night.

The community is asked to donate to Alicia Teal's campaign in lieu of sending flowers.

The community is also remembering Teal in social media posts:

He is survived by his wife of four years Alicia A. (Klepper) Teal; their four children, Elijah, Noah, Micah and Sophia; two sisters Catherine of Red Lion and Ma'Shell Freeland of York; a maternal grandmother Bertha Williams of York; his extended family, coworkers, former classmates and friends, according to his obituary and social media.

He was a 2009 graduate of Eastern York High School and a 2014 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College, who was an automotive claims representative, according to his obituary.

He was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and also he enjoyed music and spending time with his family, according to his social media.

His funeral service was held First Presbyterian Church of York located at 225 East Market Street in York on Jan. 8, at 12 p.m. preceded by a viewing, according to his obiturary. He was buried in Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church Cemetery.

If you would like to donate to the trust for Teal's children, you can do so here.

