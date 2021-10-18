Bear Spotted In PA Suburbs [Photos], Police Say

A black bear was spotted climb trees in a central Pennsylvania neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a black bear in a tree in the area of Mountain Road and Dogwood Lane in Carroll Township, York County on Thursday.

Officers called for the assistance of the PA Game Commission.

"In the interest of the safety of the residents and the bear, the game commission tranquilized the bear," Carroll Township police said in a statement on Monday.

The bear was loaded into a trailer and transported to a more rural location where it was released, police say.

No persons or animals were harmed in this incident, according to police.

