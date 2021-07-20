Contact Us
Bank Robber Wanted By Police In York County

Jillian Pikora
BB&T on 1345 Baltimore Street in Hanover.
BB&T on 1345 Baltimore Street in Hanover. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A bank robbery is under investigation in Hanover, according to Penn Township police.

A man entered the BB&T on 1345 Baltimore Street and demanded money around 1 p.m.

The man fled on foot upon receiving an unknown sum.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing glasses and a face mask, as reported by Fox43.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a New York Mets baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detectives Nate Behrendt or Steve Gebhart at (717) 637-8751. 

