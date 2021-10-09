Baby Beaten, Bitten By Babysitter In York County, Police Say

A childcare provider has been arrested after police discovered a pattern of abuse.

Michael Scott Miller, 37, of the 500 block of Old York Road was arrested on Sept. 3 around 3 p.m., by the Fairview Township Police Department.

The department's investigation revealed a pattern of physical abuse Miller committed against a 1-year-old child in his care.

This abuse included intentionally inflicting pain on the child by doing the following:

Striking him.

Biting him.

Pulling his hair.

Jabbing his fingers deep in the child's ears.

Holding the child's head under water.

This abuse was ongoing over the course of approximately 3 weeks.

Miller has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury

F2 Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older

M1 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

Miller has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross on Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://york.crimewatchpa.com/fairviewtwppd/42144/arrests/miller-michael-scott-aggravated-assault-and-2-additional-charges

