Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Man, 24, Shot By MD Driver At PA Carwash Dies In Hospital: Coroner
News

Babies Only Wearing Diapers Spotted Wandering Alone In PA Parking Lot: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Brian Kieth Vazquez
Brian Kieth Vazquez Photo Credit: Carroll Township PD

Two toddlers wandering alone in a parking lot while wearing nothing but diapers has led to the arrest of a central Pennsylvania dad, police say.

Carroll Township police were called to a report of the toddlers wandering around the parking lot at 1 Clemens Drive for nearly two hours, around 11 a.m. on May, 10, according to a release by the department.

Their mom was locked out of her home when she returned at 7 a.m. and was staying with a neighbor, as detailed in the release. 

Brian Kieth Vazquez, the children's dad, had fallen asleep at 3 a.m., and despite waking up to an empty home at 7:30 a.m., he rationalized that his children were not home because they were with their mom, the police say. 

Vazquez texted his girlfriend, to she if they were with her, and even though she did not reply, he went back to sleep, according to the release. 

Vazquez has been charged with two counts of Endangering Welfare Of Children, police say and court records confirm.

He was released on $25,000 in bail, court records show. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas at 8:45 a.m. on July 25, according to his court docket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.