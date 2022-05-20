Babies Only Wearing Diapers Spotted Wandering Alone In PA Parking Lot: Police

Two toddlers wandering alone in a parking lot while wearing nothing but diapers has led to the arrest of a central Pennsylvania dad, police say.

Carroll Township police were called to a report of the toddlers wandering around the parking lot at 1 Clemens Drive for nearly two hours, around 11 a.m. on May, 10, according to a release by the department.

Their mom was locked out of her home when she returned at 7 a.m. and was staying with a neighbor, as detailed in the release.

Brian Kieth Vazquez, the children's dad, had fallen asleep at 3 a.m., and despite waking up to an empty home at 7:30 a.m., he rationalized that his children were not home because they were with their mom, the police say.

Vazquez texted his girlfriend, to she if they were with her, and even though she did not reply, he went back to sleep, according to the release.

Vazquez has been charged with two counts of Endangering Welfare Of Children, police say and court records confirm.

He was released on $25,000 in bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas at 8:45 a.m. on July 25, according to his court docket.

