Armed Robbery Caught On Camera At Central Pennsylvania Citizens Bank

A man with a gun gave a bank teller a note demanding cash on Wednesday, according to police in Dillsburg.

A man entered the Citizens Bank at 4 South Baltimore Street in Dillsburg Borough around 3:10 p.m.

He displayed a handgun while he handed a bank teller a note demanding money.

Multiple photos taken of the man inside of the bank.

Armed robber Dillsburg Borough PD

Armed robber at Citizens Bank. Dillsburg Borough PD

Armed robber. Dillsburg Borough PD

He was wearing a face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a black hat with a logo on the front.

The man exited from the rear doors of the bank, into the parking lot and ran across West Harrisburg Street.

Blue Dodge Avenger. Dillsburg Borough PD

He fled the scene in a blue Dodge Avenger with dark tinted windows, which had another person inside the vehicle who was the driver.

The amount of money he stole has not been released.

No reports were made of shots fired or any injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact York County Control at 717-854-5571.

