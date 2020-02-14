Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Armed PA Robber Locks Eyes With Surveillance Camera, 2 Sought By Police (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Police in York County are seeking help identifying suspects in connection with a robbery.
Photo Credit: York City PD

Police in York County are seeking help identifying suspects in connection with a robbery.

The pair entered the 3rd Base store around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. A gunman demanded cash from the clerk while the other kept watch nearby, police said.

One of the men locked eyes with the surveillance camera, then both fled from the store. 

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to email York City Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

