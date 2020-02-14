Armed PA Robber Locks Eyes With Surveillance Camera, 2 Sought By Police (VIDEO)

Police in York County are seeking help identifying suspects in connection with a robbery.

The pair entered the 3rd Base store around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. A gunman demanded cash from the clerk while the other kept watch nearby, police said.

One of the men locked eyes with the surveillance camera, then both fled from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to email York City Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

