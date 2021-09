Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting, according to York City Police.

Police were called to a shooting at 530 Maryland Avenue On Wednesday shortly after 12:34 a.m.

Upon arrival police found two men, 30 and 35-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

They are expected to survive.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

