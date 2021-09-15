2 Hospitalized Following Shooting In York City, Police Say

A man and a woman are being treated at a local hospital following a shooting in York on Wednesday evening, according to area police.

York City Police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of East Boundary Avenue at approximately 6:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one man inside of the building had been shot.

The officers were also informed a woman had been taken to an area Hospital in a private vehicle.

Both victims remain in the hospital for their injuries at the time of publication.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

