18-Year-Old York Woman Mysteriously Disappears From Work In York County: Police

A woman is missing after she took a Lyft from work in the middle of her shift, authorities say.

Aniya Bailey, 18, was last seen at her job at Crumble Cookie, 415 Town Center Dr. York, PA around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8., Northern York County Regional police say.

Her shift was scheduled to go until 930 p.m., but when her dad showed up to get her he learned she had gotten into a red Lyft vehicle going towards an unknown destination at 7 p.m., according to the police release.

Her phone last pinged in Hanover, PA, police say.

The police are currently working with Aniya Bailey’s cell phone provider, social media accounts, and banking apps to locate her.

Authorities believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Bailey is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black T-shirt and matching hat with the words "Crumbl Cookie" in white lettering, black leggings, and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Bailey is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 and reference case number 2023-005889.

