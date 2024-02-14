York County Coroner Pamela Gay identified Newberry Township's Zachary Peiffer as the victim of the crash on Tuesday morning, Feb. 8.

Peiffer was not wearing a helmet when he ran into a downed wire that was crossing over York Road between Miller Road and Pleasant Drive in Newberry Township around 8 a.m., Gay said.

Condolences for Peiffer poured in on the 717 Outlaws Facebook group for truck meet-ups, which Peiffer was an active member of.

"Not the phone call I wanted, he was a great friend and a great man on earth," one person commented. "I’m glad I was able to call him a friend and someone I could talk to."

The truck, Jeep, and SUV group is selling "For Zach" stickers to help raise money for his family.

Peiffer's Facebook profile shows he worked as a landscaper for what appears to be his family's company, and has many pictures of snowmobiles and trucks.

