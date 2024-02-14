Fair 37°

Zach Peiffer Dies In Snowmobile Crash

Shock and sadness spread following a snowmobile crash that left a 20-year-old York County man dead.

 Photo Credit: Zach Peiffer Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
York County Coroner Pamela Gay identified Newberry Township's Zachary Peiffer as the victim of the crash on Tuesday morning, Feb. 8.

Peiffer was not wearing a helmet when he ran into a downed wire that was crossing over York Road between Miller Road and Pleasant Drive in Newberry Township around 8 a.m., Gay said.

Condolences for Peiffer poured in on the 717 Outlaws Facebook group for truck meet-ups, which Peiffer was an active member of.

"Not the phone call I wanted, he was a great friend and a great man on earth," one person commented. "I’m glad I was able to call him a friend and someone I could talk to."

The truck, Jeep, and SUV group is selling "For Zach" stickers to help raise money for his family.

Peiffer's Facebook profile shows he worked as a landscaper for what appears to be his family's company, and has many pictures of snowmobiles and trucks.

