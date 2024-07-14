Motorcyclist Killed Slamming Into Ford F-150 Towing Trailer: York Coroner

The unidentified man was "traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an F150 pick-up truck that had been pulling a trailer," as stated in the coroner's release. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash happened when the Ford F-150 had been turning from Beaver Creek Road onto Broadway around 4:47 p.m. on July 13, as detailed in the release.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UPMC Hanover Hospital at 5:40 p.m. that same night as the crash. Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau was called to the hospital to investigate and certify the death.

There will be no autopsy, and it is unclear if a routine toxicology test was performed. His next of kin has been notified.

Penn Township Police continue to investigate this fatal crash.

