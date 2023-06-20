Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Dies Hours After Crash By Cementry At PA/MD Stateline: Coroner

A motorcyclist fatally crashed into a tree by a cemetery along the Pennsylvania and Maryland state line, authorities announced on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

A map showing the area where the crash happened at the Pennsylvania and Maryland state line.
A map showing the area where the crash happened at the Pennsylvania and Maryland state line. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The unidentified man died just under two hours after the crash in the 6700 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, the York County Coroner's office detailed in the release.

His death was certified by Deputy Coroner Michelle Kirchner at Wellspan York Hospital at 7:53 p.m., that same evening.

His death was caused by "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries" and the manner was accidental, York County Coroner Pam Gay said. 

An autopsy will not be conducted, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE