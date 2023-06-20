Motorcyclist Dies Hours After Crash By Cementry At PA/MD Stateline: Coroner

The unidentified man died just under two hours after the crash in the 6700 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township around 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, the York County Coroner's office detailed in the release.

His death was certified by Deputy Coroner Michelle Kirchner at Wellspan York Hospital at 7:53 p.m., that same evening.

His death was caused by "Multiple Blunt Force Injuries" and the manner was accidental, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

