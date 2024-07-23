Tyler Harrison Moser, 18 of Red Lion, was found dead in his 13-year-old girlfriend's bed at her home in the 550 block of South Main Street in Red Lion on May 17, Trooper James Grothey detailed in the release.

The girl's mom, 39-year-old Kianna Brackett, "was supportive of the relationship between Moser and her daughter and would sneak Moser into the house so they could be together," the police stated in the release citing online and text communications. Three pill bottles of methadone in Brackett's name were found partially empty in a common area of the home, according to the release.

Additional forensic analysis by the York County Detective Bureau’s Cyber Crime Team "showed text message communications proving Brackett provided methadone to Tyler Moser and assisted him in a drug transaction," PSP said.

In addition to her daughter, Brackett's 14-year-old son was in the home during the incident. Text messages show that Brackett knew both of her children and Moser took drugs and smoked cigarettes, according to the release.

Police were unable to locate Moser's phone, only to find the case, "indicating the phone was disposed of," police said.

The York County Coroner’s performed a routine toxicology test of Moser who tested positive for methadone and THC. "An autopsy of Tyler Moser confirmed the cause of death was Bronchopneumonia complicated by methadone toxicity," Grothey explained.

Brackett was charged with the following by the York Criminal Investigation Unit on July 23, 2024:

Involuntary Manslaughter.

Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Corruption of Minors.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Tampering with Evidence.

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Court documents were not immediately available in this case and the investigation is still active so check back here for updates.

Tyler is survived by his parents, two sisters, and extended family, according to his obituary. He enjoyed music, being in nature, and making his friends and family laugh.

Click here to read his full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.