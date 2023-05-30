Missing York Sisters Sought By Police

York City Police are asking the public for help finding 17-year-old Andrea Rivas, 15-year-old Jazmin Esteban.

They were last seen together in the 400 block of Walnut Street but the date they were last seen and any descriptive details about them were not released.

Anyone who sees the sisters or has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police by submitting a tip online, emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or calling the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

