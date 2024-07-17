Partly Cloudy 92°

Maxim Antonio Mannino Charged With Assault While DUI

A crash that left a teen with "severe injuries" has landed a man serious charges, East Cocalico Township police announced Wednesday, July 17. 

Maxim Antonio Mannino and the first block of West Church Street in Denver where he left the road, striking a boulder and a tree — seriously injuring his teenage passenger — all while he was drunk, police allege. 

 Photo Credit: East Cocalico Township PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Maxim Antonio Mannino, 21, of Denver, PA, has been charged with the following according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

  • Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI.
  • Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person. 
  • Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence - General Impairment or Incapable of Driving Safely - First Offense.
  • Misdemeanor DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 - <.16) First Offense.
  • Summary Reckless Driving.
  • Summary Driving at Safe Speed.
  • Summary Disregard Traffic Lane (Single).

The charges stem from a crash into a boulder and a tree after failing to navigate around a curve in the first block of West Church Street in Denver at 10:32 p.m. on June 17, as detailed in the release. 

Mannino was taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital with minor injuries and his 17-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital's trauma unit with severe injuries, the police explained. 

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned "Mannino was impaired, and a blood test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .143%", as stated in the release — the legal limit is .08%, according to PennDOT

He was arrested on July 12, according to his court docket. His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Joseph C. Stauffer at 7 a.m. on the day of his arrest. He was released on $7,000 in surety bonds posted by professional bondsman James Patrick Fabie later that day, as detailed in his docket. His preliminary hearing is set before Judge Clark Bearinger at 9 a.m. on July 19. 

