Maxim Antonio Mannino, 21, of Denver, PA, has been charged with the following according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence - General Impairment or Incapable of Driving Safely - First Offense.

Misdemeanor DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 - <.16) First Offense.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Driving at Safe Speed.

Summary Disregard Traffic Lane (Single).

The charges stem from a crash into a boulder and a tree after failing to navigate around a curve in the first block of West Church Street in Denver at 10:32 p.m. on June 17, as detailed in the release.

Mannino was taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital with minor injuries and his 17-year-old passenger was taken to the same hospital's trauma unit with severe injuries, the police explained.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned "Mannino was impaired, and a blood test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .143%", as stated in the release — the legal limit is .08%, according to PennDOT.

He was arrested on July 12, according to his court docket. His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Joseph C. Stauffer at 7 a.m. on the day of his arrest. He was released on $7,000 in surety bonds posted by professional bondsman James Patrick Fabie later that day, as detailed in his docket. His preliminary hearing is set before Judge Clark Bearinger at 9 a.m. on July 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.