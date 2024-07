Stephen Calamia was last seen by his family in the area of 600 North Hartley Street in York, according to the police release.

"His family and police are seeking any assistance in locating Stephen," as stated in the release.

Anyone with information on his disappearance or who knows where he may be is asked to contact 911 or email cmartin@yorkcity.org

