Man Dies Following Shooting In York: Police

The unnamed man was found with "sustained injuries from a shooting" in the 400 block of West Market Street around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 3, the York City police said in a release around 10:30 p.m. that night.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, the police explained.

He was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m. and his death was investigated and certified by Deputy Coroner Molly York.

An autopsy is scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to a release by the York County Coroner's office on Wednesday morning.

This is the 14th homicide in York County and the fifth in the city in 2023, Coroner Pam Gay pointed out.

The police are searching for a suspect possibly a 30-year-old man.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Detective-Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or calling the York City Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

