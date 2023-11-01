Man Asphyxiates In Pit At Central PA Garage: Coroner

Deputy Coroner Molly York was called to a fatality reported at a home in the 1800 block of Detters Mill Road, Washington Township around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The unidentified man was found facedown in the pit where the water valve is located, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner thinks he "could not easily extract himself" due to "constraints of the physical space," as stated in the release.

He was declared deceased at 4:21 p.m. due to accidental positional asphyxiation, according to York. There will be no autopsy.

The Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate this deadly incident.

