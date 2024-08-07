Lightning Strike Causes House Fire In Central PA (Photos)

The strike hit the roof/attic of a home in the 800 block of Elham Drive at 6:04 a.m., according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.

Crews arrived to find the split-level home with an active fire on the first floor and in the attic, officials explained issuing the following statement in a release:

"Crews made an interior attack, and fire was located above the ceiling and in the walls. The fire was brought under control quickly, and the salvage/overhaul operations began."

No injuries were reported.

The total loss from the fire is estimated at $250,000, fire officials said.

