Your Guide To The Best Coffee Shops & Bakeries In York County

Are you looking for the best places to get your caffeine fix and kick that sugar craving in York County? Whether you’re in the mood for a classic cup of coffee, a frothy latte, or flaky croissant, you’ll find something to love at any of these amazing local cafes.

In this blog post, we’ll take a comprehensive look at the best coffee houses in York County and give you all the info you need to decide which one is right for you.

So brew up a cup of your favorite blend and get ready to explore the best coffee houses in York County.

The Green Bean Roasting Company:

If you’re looking for a cozy, inviting atmosphere and a cup of delicious, freshly-roasted coffee, look no further than The Green Bean Roasting Company in York. Offering an array of coffee drinks, including espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes, as well as smoothies and shakes, The Green Bean has something for everyone.

What sets them apart is the hand-crafted roasting process; they take great pride in the quality of their beans and roasting techniques. The Green Bean also serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items made fresh daily, from savory sandwiches to homemade pastries. Whether you’re looking for a great cup of coffee or a full meal, The Green Bean Roasting Company is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Belmont Bean Co.:

Nestled in the quaint town of York Haven lies the ever-popular Belmont Bean Co. This cozy coffee house has been providing locals and visitors with delicious coffee and a warm, inviting atmosphere since its opening in 2016.

The Belmont Bean Co. offers both specialty coffees and classic favorites like espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha, and more. Their menu also includes smoothies and frappes, as well as pastries and baked goods. The baristas are friendly and knowledgeable, making sure that each drink is made to perfection every time.

The Nutella Latte is one of their most popular options, blending rich espresso with creamy hazelnut flavors. The Vanilla Chai Latte is also a favorite, featuring a blend of chai spices and sweetness from pure vanilla extract.

New Freedom Roasting Company & Deli

Located in the heart of New Freedom, the New Freedom Roasting Company, this cafe offers freshly-brewed coffees and specialty drinks, as well as a wide selection of sandwiches and soups. If you’re looking for a unique experience, stop by on Friday nights when they host live music performances and poetry readings. In addition to its menu of delicious espresso-based drinks and fresh sandwiches, the New Freedom Roasting Company & Deli also sells its own line of roasted coffees. Lots of yummy baked goods come out of the oven fresh for sale here, too.

The Hive Coffee House and Cafe

Located in the heart of York, The Hive Coffee House and Cafe is a popular spot for those looking for a great cup of coffee. This cozy cafe offers a wide selection of specialty coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, and more. For those looking for something a little different, The Hive offers a variety of teas and smoothies as well.

The atmosphere at The Hive is inviting and warm with an eclectic mix of local artwork adorning the walls. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable and can help you find just the right beverage to meet your needs. They even offer an array of vegan, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly options!

The Hive also serves breakfast and lunch items made fresh daily. Breakfast includes hearty scrambles and omelets along with light fare like Greek yogurt bowls, toast and pastries. Their lunch menu consists of wraps, sandwiches, salads and soups. There is also an extensive selection of coffees from around the world that you can purchase to take home and enjoy.

The Copper Crust Company

For those looking for an excellent cup of coffee in the York County area, The Copper Crust Company should definitely be at the top of your list. Located in Red Lion, this specialty coffee shop serves up some of the most unique blends of coffee and espresso around. As soon as you enter the café, you can’t help but notice the welcoming atmosphere and industrial décor.

At The Copper Crust Company, you can order your favorite classic drinks such as cappuccinos, lattes, and mochas, or try something new like their espresso martini or cold brew. All of their beverages are made with high-quality, locally roasted beans and organic, non-GMO dairy options. For those wanting to take their experience to the next level, The Copper Crust Company also has a selection of vegan options as well as Keto-friendly options.

In addition to their delicious coffees, The Copper Crust Company also offers a wide selection of pastries and baked goods that are perfect for pairing with your drink. Whether you are looking for a quick espresso pick-me-up or a leisurely afternoon spent sipping on your favorite blend, The Copper Crust Company is a great option for any coffee lover.

