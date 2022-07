Multiple medevac helicopters have been called to the scene of a horse-and-buggy crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The happened at the intersection of Indian Steps and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to emergency dispatch.

The number of vehicles involved and person injuries have yet to be released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.