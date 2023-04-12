Best York County Parks To Visit This Spring

Can warm, spring weather be here to stay? Then it’s definitely time to plan your visits to parks in York County.

Located in southern York County, Codorus State Park offer thousands of acres of natural beauty. Amenities and activities available include boating, camping, hiking, swimming, playgrounds, picnic areas, and more.

Its biggest attraction is Lake Marburg. The lake's 26 miles of shoreline make it perfect for fishing or just taking a leisurely boat ride.

John C. Rudy County Park in York offers a sand volleyball court, softball and soccer fields, horseshoe pits, and trails for running or hiking — and feel free to bring the pups since the park boasts a leash-free dog area.

Spring Valley County Park provides over 12 miles of trails that can be used for hiking, moutain biking, and horseback riding. Fishing in the Codorus Creek and hunting (in certain areas) are also allowed (with proper permits).

Samuel S. Lewis Park is the place to go for scenic views of the Susquehanna River Valley courtesy of an overlook on the 885-foot-high Mt. Pisgah. Picnic tables and pavilions to rent are available as well. The summit of Mt. Pisgah is also used by kite flying clubs during the day and astronomy groups at night.

From lush wetlands to magnificent meadows, there is no shortage of places to enjoy springtime in York County.

These are but some of the parks that provide ample opportunity to get outdoors and experience all the beauty and nature that Pennsylvania has to offer. Whether you’re looking to relax in the sun or explore miles of trails, York County has something for everyone to enjoy this season.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.